KATI apprises AIG Rind about issues facing business community

KARACHI: The quest to eradicate street crimes in Karachi has taken centre stage as Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Karachi, Khadim Hussain Rind, outlined the city’s top security concern during his address at industrialists at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

With unwavering support from KATI members, the initiative to enhance surveillance capabilities in the city has been set in motion, involving the installation of 50 state-of-the-art cameras.

KATI’s President, Faraz-ur-Rehman, highlighted the pressing issues faced by the industrial community, including extortion, target killings, and the presence of criminal enclaves.

Zubair Chhaya, Deputy Patron-in-Chief of KATI, praised law enforcement agencies for their dedicated efforts in maintaining peace while underscoring persistent problems, such as motorcycle and mobile phone thefts in the Korangi Industrial Area.

In his address, Additional IG Khadim Hussain Rind applauded the decreasing trend in street crime, a consequence of the effective measures undertaken by the police. He pledged wholehearted cooperation with KATI members and vowed to address their concerns diligently. Rind emphasized the significance of community policing and announced the installation of surveillance cameras within the Korangi Industrial Area, emblematic of modern policing practices.

“The first invitation I’ve received each time I was posted in Karachi came from KATI,” Rind stated, underscoring the harmonious partnership between law enforcement and the business community. He implored traders to promptly report challenging situations to the police, recognizing that their cooperation is pivotal to quelling criminal elements.

Rind shared an uplifting update on the Safe City project, assuring that it will soon become visible. He stressed the necessity of stringent enforcement in areas such as dhabas and road-side hotels, which often serve as breeding grounds for criminal activities.

KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman urged for a resolute police operation against criminal mafias and drew attention to traffic management challenges. He expressed concerns about the allocation of police personnel for VVIP security and suggested a reallocation of resources in light of the city’s economic challenges.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya acknowledged the progress made in Karachi while acknowledging the persistent challenges faced by industrialists, including extortion and target killings.

He paid homage to law enforcement agencies for their sacrifices in preserving peace, while also attributing increased crime rates to unemployment and economic difficulties. Chhaya observed that motorcycle and mobile phone thefts remain problematic, with the Korangi Industrial Area being particularly vulnerable.

Chhaya expressed a collective desire to implement a Safe City project similar to those in Lahore and Islamabad to bolster Karachi’s security infrastructure.

The gathering witnessed discussions on various aspects of peace and order, underlining the shared commitment to creating a safer environment for both industrialists and the general public.

Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohammadi, Syed Johar Qandhari, Ehtshamuddin, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Zahid Saeed, Ikram Rajput, Sohail Elahi, DIG East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, SSP Korangi Hasan Sardar Niazi and other businessmen and industrialists and senior officials were also present.

