Nestlé Pakistan posts third-quarter results

KARACHI: Nestlé Pakistan recorded revenue of Rs151,153 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 24.9 percent as compared to the same period last year. This increase in revenue can be attributed to broad-based growth across our products and demand generating activities.

The results were shared at the end of the Company’s Board of Directors’ meeting at its Head Office.

Despite headwinds, high inflation and limited foreign exchange availability for imports, among others - a tighter control on fixed costs by the Company as well as focus on localization of raw and packaging materials led to an improvement in operating profit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023