PITB holds training workshop on PWD services App

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) held a training workshop on Persons With Disabilities (PWD) services App on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Voice Society for the Rehabilitation of Special Persons, PWDs and other Disabled Person Organizations (DPOs).

The training was aimed at raising awareness about the PWD services app and its benefits, as well as providing training on how to use the app to register oneself and enter correct data. The training was conducted by PITB Manager Zunaira Ahmed and Manager Implementation Noreen Anwer.

The PWD services app was a one-stop solution for all the needs of PWDs, providing access to a variety of services. The participants appreciated the opportunity to learn about the PWD services app and its use.

Commenting on the training, the PITB said it was committed to work with Voice Society for the Rehabilitation of Special Persons and urged the Lahore NGO, PWDs and DPOs to promote the app and make it a valuable tool for PWDs in Punjab.

