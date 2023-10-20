BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
SSUET interactive session: Options for studies in France, promotion in research collaborations reviewed

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:17am

KARACHI: The International Masters Manager of Centrale Nantes, Marie-Pierre, has said that the French higher education system is one of the best in Europe and the world. France is one of the most popular destinations for international students.

Among its major advantages are the high quality of education, the remarkably low tuition fees, and the enjoyable French way of life.

She was speaking at the interactive session held by Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) to review the options for further studies in France and to promote research collaborations exploring new dimensions of research development.

The purpose of the visit was to learn about the university’s statistics and to explore options for potential collaboration and partnership.

The session was attended by the Registrar Cdr Syed Sarfraz Ali (R), Deans, Chairpersons, and faculty members. Prof Dr Rabia Noor Enam, Director of ORIC, gave an informative and comprehensive presentation about Sir Syed University that encompassed academic programmes, achievements, and future resolutions.

Marie-Pierre pointed out that the Centrale Nantes has a mindset and a mode of operation oriented towards exploration, entrepreneurial spirit, and practical application, from theory to the design of solutions adapted to economic challenges and industrial players. With the support of numerous strong institutional and industrial partnerships, Centrale Nantes produces world-class academic and applied research.

Prof Dr Vali Uddin, Vice Chancellor SSUET, said that Sir Syed University is known for quality education and its research activities. In a globalized society, international collaboration programmes help by providing students with the ability to study, work, and travel in an international capacity. It is feasible for universities to invest in cross-cultural university partnerships as these partnerships provide a huge amount of opportunities for students and staff alike.

Registrar SSUET, Cdr Syed Sarfraz Ali (R) welcomed the guests and shared his experiences during his posting to France as a Navy Officer. He said that apart from academic activities, Sir Syed University also gives attention to social issues. We have transformed many downtrodden housing to a new look by painting the houses with renovation. We have provided solar panels to the schools for the supply of electricity. We also help the victims of the natural disasters.

Prof Dr Tahir Fattani said that the second edition of the Choose France Education Fair starting in Karachi and 12 top-notch French universities from different domains are participating in this education Fair to facilitate the students who desire to study in France.

They have selected a few universities to visit for interaction sessions and Sir Syed University is one among them. They have come to visit here to see the prospects of research collaboration and student exchange programmes.

