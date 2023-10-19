BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
DFML 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
DGKC 50.71 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.86%)
FABL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
FCCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.26%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 98.24 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.57%)
HUBC 90.81 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (3.61%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (9.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.73%)
MLCF 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
OGDC 97.77 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (4.57%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.65%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.57%)
PIOC 102.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.1%)
PPL 82.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (7.1%)
PRL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.5%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.46%)
SSGC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.8%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By 110.8 (2.22%)
BR30 17,964 Increased By 550.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 50,365 Increased By 933.7 (1.89%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 375.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US says NATO allies concerned after Orban-Putin meeting

AFP Published 19 Oct, 2023 10:44pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BUDAPEST: Ambassadors of NATO member states and Sweden met in Budapest on Thursday to discuss their growing concern about Hungary's deepening relations with Russia, the US embassy told AFP.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban maintained close ties with the Kremlin even after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The two leaders met on Tuesday in Beijing for the first time since Moscow started its offensive.

This was the main topic of the ambassadors' meeting on Thursday, a spokesman from the US embassy told AFP.

NATO must be ready for long standoff with Russia: Stoltenberg

"It is worrying that Hungary has chosen to engage with Putin in this way," America's envoy to Budapest David Pressman told US-funded Radio Free Europe, which first reported on the ambassadors' meeting.

"As is the language used by the prime minister to describe Putin's war in Ukraine. Both deserved to be discussed."

"We are all concerned that the Hungarian prime minister has met President Putin while Russia is at war with Ukraine as an aggressor," the ambassador emphasised.

"If we have legitimate security concerns, we will communicate those concerns to our allies and expect them to take them seriously," he added.

Pressman has already lambasted Orban for standing with "a man whose forces are responsible for crimes against humanity in Ukraine." The Hungarian government rejected the criticism.

"The US ambassador is not competent to determine Hungarian foreign policy, because that is the task of the Hungarian government," Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas told Hungarian broadcaster ATV.

Vladimir Putin US NATO Viktor Orban

Comments

1000 characters

US says NATO allies concerned after Orban-Putin meeting

KSE-100 closes above 50,000 after six years with massive 934-point gain

Inter-bank: rupee stages comeback, settles at 278.81 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee climbs against US dollar

PM Kakar praises Pak-China partnership during meeting with Xi

4 soldiers martyred, 6 terrorists killed in Waziristan operations: ISPR

President Alvi visits Palestine embassy, condemns Israeli brutalities in Gaza

Pakistan dispatches first consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza

IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references

Pakistan ‘disappointed’ over outcome of UNSC’s Gaza meeting, calls for end to bombardment, blockade: FO

Citing losses, low valuations, Pak Suzuki announces to delist from PSX

Read more stories