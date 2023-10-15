President Alvi urges UN, OIC to meet urgently for cessation of Israel’s brutalities against Palestinians

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday strongly condemning the brutalities and massacre of Palestinians in Gaza, urged the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to meet urgently for cessation of the ruthless actions, APP reported.

He said the UN and the OIC should ensure that necessary medical aid, food and other supplies are urgently sent in to prevent further devastation and the human catastrophe in Palestine.

“Human history has never witnessed such cruelty and barbarism being committed by Israel at a massive level; even water, electricity, food supply and medicine have been cut off,” the president said in a statement issued by the President House.

He said Israel had crossed all limits by killing children, women and innocent people. He regretted that the international community had failed to prevent Israel from the genocide of the Palestinian people.

“Pakistan supports the establishment of an independent state for the Palestinian people that is the only solution to bring lasting peace and stability in the region,” the president added.