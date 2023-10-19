Sri Lanka shares end higher on financials boost

Sri Lankan shares snapped four straight sessions of losses on Thursday, helped by financials and consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.32% higher at 10,590.42 points.

LOLC Finance and C T Holdings were the top boosts to the index, advancing 2.2% and 5%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as consumer discretionary, energy stocks weigh

Trading volume rose to 50.3 million shares from 38.1 million shares in the previous session, according to exchange data.

The equity market’s turnover climbed to 1.13 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.48 million) from 822.6 million rupees in the previous session, the data showed.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 110.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.09 billion rupees, the data showed.