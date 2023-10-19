BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.03%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.57%)
DFML 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.22%)
FABL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FCCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.29%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 96.31 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.54%)
HUBC 90.10 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.8%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.6%)
LOTCHEM 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
MLCF 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.89%)
OGDC 96.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (3.32%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
PIBTL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3%)
PIOC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.6%)
PPL 81.68 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (5.46%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 50.56 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (6.22%)
SSGC 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.96%)
TELE 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,049 Increased By 61 (1.22%)
BR30 17,767 Increased By 353.9 (2.03%)
KSE100 49,910 Increased By 478.9 (0.97%)
KSE30 17,119 Increased By 209.1 (1.24%)
World

Russia denounces ‘dangerous’ US military North Korea policy

AFP Published 19 Oct, 2023 11:37am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday criticised the US and its allies Japan and South Korea for pursuing a “dangerous” military policy towards North Korea, as he held talks with officials in Pyongyang.

Xi says China to work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East

“Like our North Korean friends, we are seriously worried about the intensification of military activity of the United States, Japan and South Korea in the region and by Washington’s policies … we oppose this unconstructive and dangerous line,” he told journalists, Russian news agencies reported.

