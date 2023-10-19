Russia denounces ‘dangerous’ US military North Korea policy

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday criticised the US and its allies Japan and South Korea for pursuing a “dangerous” military policy towards North Korea, as he held talks with officials in Pyongyang.

“Like our North Korean friends, we are seriously worried about the intensification of military activity of the United States, Japan and South Korea in the region and by Washington’s policies … we oppose this unconstructive and dangerous line,” he told journalists, Russian news agencies reported.