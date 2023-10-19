BAFL 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.43%)
DFML 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.16%)
DGKC 49.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.93%)
FABL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.69%)
HUBC 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
OGDC 95.51 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.15%)
PAEL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIBTL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.14%)
PIOC 101.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
PPL 80.20 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.55%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 49.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.99%)
SSGC 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.34%)
TELE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 80.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.85%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,017 Increased By 28.9 (0.58%)
BR30 17,606 Increased By 192.5 (1.11%)
KSE100 49,667 Increased By 235.4 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,009 Increased By 99.2 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Nokia to cut up to 14,000 jobs after sales drop 20%

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2023 11:00am

STOCKHOLM: Finnish telecom gear group Nokia on Thursday said it will cut up to 14,000 jobs as part of a new cost savings plan after third-quarter sales drop 20% due to slowing sales of 5G equipment in markets such as North America.

The company is targeting between 800 million euros ($842 million) and 1.2 billion euros in cost savings by 2026 as it seeks to be on track to deliver its long-term comparable operating margin plan of at least 14% by 2026.

The program is expected to lead to a 72,000-77,000 employee organization compared to the 86,000 employees Nokia has today, the company said in a statement.

“Nokia expects to act quickly on the program with at least 400 million euros of in-year savings in 2024 and a further 300 million euros in 2025,” the company said.

Citigroup CEO makes sweeping management changes to simplify bank, cut jobs

Comparable net sales fell to 4.98 billion euros from 6.24 billion euros last year, missing the estimated 5.67 billion euros, according to a LSEG poll.

“While our third quarter net sales were impacted by the ongoing uncertainty, we expect to see a more normal seasonal improvement in our network businesses in the fourth quarter,” Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark said.

Nokia JOB CUT

Comments

1000 characters

Nokia to cut up to 14,000 jobs after sales drop 20%

Intra-day update: rupee recovers against US dollar

Petroleum sector: Pakistan, China sign MoU on $1.5bn investment

Goals of open global economy, connectivity: Pakistan committed to working with China, regional partners: PM

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen high-level engagement

50:50 sharing of expenditure on devolved functions: Ministries, provinces directed to finalise proposal

Hiring of FAs for Reko Diq project: PMPL given relaxation of investment rules

Evacuation of power from SEL plant, off-take by network: KE suggests joint study with NTDC thru private consultant

OIC condemns Israel’s backers

Q1 textile group exports down 9.95pc to $4.127bn YoY

ERS or STARR system: Taxpayers allowed to file non-export-related GST refunds

Read more stories