Business & Finance

Ford lays off another 150 workers citing UAW strike

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2023 10:14am

Ford Motor said late on Wednesday it is laying off another 150 workers in Michigan because of the ongoing United Auto Workers strike, bringing the total to 2,730 workers furloughed.

Ford said the UAW’s walkout last week at its Kentucky Truck Plant prompted the new layoffs at a Michigan axle plant.

Another 16,600 Ford employees are on strike at three assembly plants, including Kentucky Truck, the company’s largest plant worldwide.

Ford Chairman Bill Ford calls for deal to end UAW strike

The targeted strike against the Detroit Three automakers Ford, General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis began on Sept. 15.

Ford Motor

