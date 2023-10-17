Ford Chairman Bill Ford calls for deal to end UAW strike

DEARBORN (Michigan): Ford executive chairman Bill Ford on Monday urged the United Auto Workers union to end a 32-day strike and reach a new labor agreement, and warned of the growing impact to the automaker and the US economy.

“We can stop this now,” Ford said of the strike that expanded last week to shut down the Kentucky Truck plant. “I call on UAW colleagues ... We need to come together to bring an end to this acrimonious round of talks.”

More than 34,000 union members working at Ford, General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis are out on strike and Ford has furloughed 2,480 other workers, citing impacts of the strike.

Ford, the great grandson of company founder Henry Ford, said Toyota, Honda, Tesla and other automakers “are loving this strike because they know the longer it goes on, the better it is for them.” The UAW did not immediately comment on Ford’s remarks.

The UAW’s walkout at Kentucky Truck, Ford’s largest and most profitable assembly operation globally, “harms tens of thousands of American workers,” Ford said.