Barclays now expects US Fed rate hike in December

Barclays forecasts the US Federal Reserve delivering a 25-basis-point hike in December, compared to a prior rate hike expectation in November.

US economic activity was little changed over the last month and a half, as labor market tightness continued to ease and prices continued to rise at a modest pace, according to a Federal Reserve report published on Wednesday.

US Fed likely to pause rate hikes despite higher inflation

“We continue to think, however, there is a strong case for at least another rate hike, assuming that longer-term yields do not continue to rise sharply,” Barclays economists said in a note dated Oct. 18.