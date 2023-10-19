CPEC projects worth $25bn completed: PM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Wednesday that his country has completed more than 50 projects worth $25 billion under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Kakar was speaking at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

The CPEC is a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with more than $65 billion pledged for road, rail and other infrastructure developments in the South Asian nation of 241 million people.

“We have completed over 50 projects worth $25 billion under the CPEC,” Kakar said, adding that a very significant airport at the Gwadar port, which is being built with Chinese money as part of the CPEC, will soon be inaugurated.

Representatives of more than 130 countries, largely from the Global South, attended the forum, including several heads of state, of whom the most prominent was Xi’s “dear friend” Russian President Vladimir Putin Building industrial zones with Chinese and local Pakistani collaboration remains in the pipeline, together with a rail track of over 2600km costing nearly $7 billion, the biggest single project under the CPEC.

Clean energy projects were expected to be completed in the next four to five years under the CPEC, Kakar said.