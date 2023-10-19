BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.14%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.79%)
FABL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.58%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.58%)
HBL 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
HUBC 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
MLCF 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.53%)
OGDC 93.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.35%)
PAEL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 99.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.57%)
PPL 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.46%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.67%)
SSGC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 4,984 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,413 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.2%)
KSE100 49,431 Decreased By -99.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,910 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-19

Qatar supplies gas to Europe, vying with US to replace Russia supply

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2023 05:10am

DUBAI: Qatar has agreed to supply Shell in the Netherlands with gas for 27 years, the second such deal with a European buyer in a week, as the Gulf state competes with the United States to help Europe replace lost Russian supplies.

Shell’s agreement is identical to a TotalEnergies deal last week with QatarEnergy to supply France. Both are Qatar’s biggest and longest gas supply deals with Europe.

Qatar, the world’s top exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has previously focused on long-term supplies to the Asian market.

But European Union buyers have signed deals to import gas to compensate for the loss of supply from Russia after the EU imposed restrictions on Russian energy imports in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Affiliates of QatarEnergy and Shell agreed to two sale and purchase agreements for 3.5 million tonnes of LNG a year (mtpa) for 27 years, QatarEnergy said.

The deal reaffirmed “Qatar’s commitment to help meeting Europe’s energy demands and bolstering its energy security with a source known for its superior economic and environmental qualities,” QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi said in the company’s statement.

But the long-term deals are potentially at odds with EU goals to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

France last month said the EU should set fossil fuel phase-out dates to strengthen its efforts to agree a global phase-out deal at the upcoming COP28 UN climate summit, hosted by the United Arab Emirates from Nov. 30.

A spokesman for the Dutch climate ministry Tim van Dijk said the government aimed to cut gas demand but would need gas “in the foreseeable future, as renewable alternatives and infrastructure are insufficiently available.”

France’s environment ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shell GAS Qatar Russia Europe gas supply

Comments

1000 characters

Qatar supplies gas to Europe, vying with US to replace Russia supply

Petroleum sector: Pakistan, China sign MoU on $1.5bn investment

Goals of open global economy, connectivity: Pakistan committed to working with China, regional partners: PM

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen high-level engagement

50:50 sharing of expenditure on devolved functions: Ministries, provinces directed to finalise proposal

Hiring of FAs for Reko Diq project: PMPL given relaxation of investment rules

Evacuation of power from SEL plant, off-take by network: KE suggests joint study with NTDC thru private consultant

OIC condemns Israel’s backers

Q1 textile group exports down 9.95pc to $4.127bn YoY

ERS or STARR system: Taxpayers allowed to file non-export-related GST refunds

KCR to be built by CRCC: Sindh CM

Read more stories