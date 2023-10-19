BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.14%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.79%)
FABL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.58%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.58%)
HBL 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
HUBC 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
MLCF 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.53%)
OGDC 93.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.35%)
PAEL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 99.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.57%)
PPL 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.46%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.67%)
SSGC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 4,984 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,413 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.2%)
KSE100 49,431 Decreased By -99.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,910 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.28%)
Arrival of nearly 6m bales of cotton recorded at ginneries

APP Published 19 Oct, 2023 05:10am

MULTAN: Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to near about six million (59,96,086) bales have reached ginning factories across Pakistan till October 15, 2023.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media on Wednesday, Punjab ginning factories recorded cotton arrival figure of 25,43,100 bales while arrivals to ginneries in Sindh recorded at (34,52,986) bales including 15,49,400 reaching ginneries in Sanghar district alone.

Arrivals in Balochistan were recorded at 1,46,400 bales. Out of the total arrivals, seed cotton converted into bales was recorded at over 5.5 million (55,57,454) bales.

Cotton PCGA Seed cotton ginneries

