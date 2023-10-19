Arrival of nearly 6m bales of cotton recorded at ginneries

MULTAN: Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to near about six million (59,96,086) bales have reached ginning factories across Pakistan till October 15, 2023.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media on Wednesday, Punjab ginning factories recorded cotton arrival figure of 25,43,100 bales while arrivals to ginneries in Sindh recorded at (34,52,986) bales including 15,49,400 reaching ginneries in Sanghar district alone.

Arrivals in Balochistan were recorded at 1,46,400 bales. Out of the total arrivals, seed cotton converted into bales was recorded at over 5.5 million (55,57,454) bales.