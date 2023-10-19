ATC restores bail of Qureshi, seeks arguments on 20th

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday restored the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in two cases and sought arguments on October 20.

The ATC judge, Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the cases registered at Khanna police station against Qureshi issued notices to the prosecution and defence and sought arguments on October 20.

Earlier, the same court had rejected Qureshi’s bail due to non-appearance before the court. Qureshi’s lawyer Ali Bukhari appeared before the court.

