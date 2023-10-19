BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.14%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.79%)
FABL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.58%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.58%)
HBL 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
HUBC 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
MLCF 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.53%)
OGDC 93.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.35%)
PAEL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 99.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.57%)
PPL 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.46%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.67%)
SSGC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 4,984 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,413 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.2%)
KSE100 49,431 Decreased By -99.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,910 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-19

Iron ore gains on better China data

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2023 05:10am

BEIJING: Iron ore continued to rise on Wednesday, aided by improved Chinese economic data, although lower than-expected steel output and a protracted property crisis triggered concerns over reduced demand, capping gains.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose 0.69% to 870.5 yuan ($119.19) a metric ton as of 0244 GMT, an increase for the sixth consecutive session.

The benchmark November iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.17% higher at $117.7 a ton as of 0304 GMT.

China’s third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9% from last year, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Wednesday, beating analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4.4% increase in the world’s second-biggest economy.

China’s property sales and investment, however, posted double-digit declines as efforts to support big cities failed to bolster confidence in an industry struggling to emerge from crisis, although the pace of contraction slowed.

China’s crude steel output in September fell 5% from August and was down 5.6% from a year before, official data showed, as more steel makers cut production due to high raw material prices and weak demand in the world’s biggest steel producer.

“The key is still how steel market actually performs as it will affect needs for the upstream raw materials,” said Cheng Peng, a Beijing-based analyst at Sinosteel Futures.

iron ore Singapore Exchange Dalian Commodity Exchange NBS China’s property sales

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore gains on better China data

Petroleum sector: Pakistan, China sign MoU on $1.5bn investment

Goals of open global economy, connectivity: Pakistan committed to working with China, regional partners: PM

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen high-level engagement

50:50 sharing of expenditure on devolved functions: Ministries, provinces directed to finalise proposal

Hiring of FAs for Reko Diq project: PMPL given relaxation of investment rules

Evacuation of power from SEL plant, off-take by network: KE suggests joint study with NTDC thru private consultant

OIC condemns Israel’s backers

Q1 textile group exports down 9.95pc to $4.127bn YoY

ERS or STARR system: Taxpayers allowed to file non-export-related GST refunds

KCR to be built by CRCC: Sindh CM

Read more stories