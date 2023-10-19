PTI criticises ECP’s decision for non-allocation of election symbol

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday said that the party had held intra-party elections in June last year in accordance with its constitution and there was no reason for non-allocation of election symbol to the party by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PTI parliamentary leader in the Senate Ali Zafar said that the party had held intra-party elections and this was the reason the ECP never questioned any illegality in this regard. “In fact the notices which had been issued to PTI by ECP only related to alleged deficiencies in the documentation which deficiencies have been properly addressed,” he added.

It was for this reason the ECP announced its decision on 30/08/2023 that the intra-party elections of PTI had been duly held on 09/06/2023 and therefore, the election symbol is to be allocated to PTI, he added.

This decision of ECP was also widely reported in the media, he said, adding the matter stood concluded and on 30/08/2023 it was only observed that a detailed order will be issued soon in this regard.

However, after the announcement of the oral order, as was reported widely in the media, more than 41 days have passed and no order has been provided, he added. The PTI is the largest political party and is contesting the upcoming elections, he said, adding the non-issuance of the written order for 41 days is contrary to the concept of transparency and fairness of elections and in violation of the enforcement of fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution, including Articles 4, 9, 10A, 15, 16, 17, and 26.

Senator Ali Zafar said that the entire world is seeing the proceedings of the ECP and the delay in the decision is unnecessarily creating contrary false rumors as if the decision orally announced on 30/08/2023 is going to be varied.

