BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.14%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.79%)
FABL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.58%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.58%)
HBL 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
HUBC 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
MLCF 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.53%)
OGDC 93.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.35%)
PAEL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 99.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.57%)
PPL 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.46%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.67%)
SSGC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 4,984 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,413 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.2%)
KSE100 49,431 Decreased By -99.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,910 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks slip on earnings, Mideast conflict concerns

AFP Published 18 Oct, 2023 07:30pm

NEW YORK: US stocks slipped into the red in early trading Wednesday as investors digested earnings reports while keeping one eye warily on the ongoing fighting in the Middle East.

US President Joe Biden traveled to Israel shortly after a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, which the Hamas-run health ministry say killed at least 471 people.

Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for the strike, while Biden said Wednesday “it appears” it was the result of a misfired rocket by Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Wall Street advances on upbeat earnings

Shortly after trading began on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 33,911.74

The broad-based S&P 500 was down 0.4 percent at 4,354.77, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite index was trading down 0.5 percent at 13,472.48.

“Equity traders are really not very good at factoring in geopolitical events, such as the type that we’re seeing in the Middle East, because the cause and effect is not particularly clear,” Steve Sosnick from Interactive Brokers told AFP.

“Ultimately, equity markets and stocks do have to worry about what’s going on in bond markets and what’s going on in commodity markets, particularly oil,” he continued.

“They’re all unsettled, and so as a result, you get this unsettled feeling in the market.”

Among individual stocks, United Airlines saw its share price fall more than seven percent after reporting earnings for the thrid quarter.

The US airline warned that the conflict could cause a prolonged pause on routes into Tel Aviv, which would hit its profitability.

Shares in the US bank Morgan Stanley dropped more than five percent after it reported disappointing earnings for the third quarter.

Wall Street

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks slip on earnings, Mideast conflict concerns

Biden ‘outraged’ by Gaza hospital blast, points to Hamas responsibility

Caretaker PM Kakar condemns attack on hospital in Gaza, says Israel must be held accountable

Nawaz Sharif moves IHC for protective bail in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

Pakistan completes projects worth $25bn under CPEC, says Kakar

Oil spikes as Middle East strife heightens supply concerns

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

KSE-100 closes lower as investors book profits

Honda Atlas shuts production amid supply chain disruptions

PSMC announces shutdown of automobile plant

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of Ababeel Weapon System: ISPR

Read more stories