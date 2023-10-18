BAFL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.77%)
Biden ‘outraged’ by Gaza hospital blast, points to Hamas responsibility

Reuters Published October 18, 2023 Updated October 18, 2023 02:53pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

TEL AVIV: US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Washington would provide Israel with everything it needed to defend itself as it wages war against the Palestinian Hamas group, which he appeared to blame for a devastating blast at a Gaza hospital.

Biden, who landed in Israel and met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu early on Wednesday, said Hamas group was worse than Islamic State for its killings of Israeli civilians in the surprise attack on Oct. 7 which triggered the latest Israel-Palestinian violence.

Situation in Gaza ‘spiralling out of control’: WHO chief

He said he was “sad and outraged” by an explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday which Hamas group said killed hundreds of people. “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you.

But there’s a lot of people out there not sure, so we’ve got a lot — we’ve got to overcome a lot of things,“ Biden said. Israel says the blast was caused by a Palestinian rocket that fell short. Hamas group denies that.

The bloodshed there has stoked already fierce anti-Israel protests in the region.

UN chief ‘horrified’ by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

Biden said 31 Americans were among the more than 1,300 Israelis killed in Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack.

