BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.85%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
DGKC 49.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.25%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.91%)
HBL 95.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.81%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.71%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.14%)
OGDC 93.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.06%)
PAEL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.57%)
PPL 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.82%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.84%)
SSGC 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.65%)
TRG 82.71 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,001 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 17,514 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.63%)
KSE100 49,519 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 16,953 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Situation in Gaza ‘spiralling out of control’: WHO chief

AFP Published 18 Oct, 2023 01:04pm

GENEVA: The situation in the Gaza Strip is spiralling out of control, the head of the UN health agency warned on Wednesday, following a blast at a hospital that killed hundreds of people.

“The situation in Gaza is spiralling out of control,” the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, formerly Twitter.

“We need violence on all sides to stop.”

“Every second we wait to get medical aid in, we lose lives,” he added.

“We need immediate access to start delivering life-saving supplies.” A blast ripped through a Gaza hospital killing hundreds of people late Tuesday.

Strike kills 500 at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

Health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza said the explosion at the Ahli Arab Hospital killed between 200-300 people and was caused by the latest in a wave of Israeli airstrikes.

Hamas said in a statement 500 had died.

World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus UN health agency Gaza Strip Gaza hospital attack Israeli airstrikes

Comments

1000 characters

Situation in Gaza ‘spiralling out of control’: WHO chief

Planned PSMC sell-off: PC asked to scrap bidding process

Intra-day update: rupee registers significant losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

Caretaker PM Kakar condemns attack on hospital in Gaza, says Israel must be held accountable

Cotton arrival surges 19.3% in first two weeks of Oct: PCGA

UN chief ‘horrified’ by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of Ababeel Weapon System: ISPR

Oil jumps 2% as Middle East tension deepens

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Read more stories