BAFL 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.85%)
DFML 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
DGKC 49.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.97%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
HBL 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.24%)
HUBC 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.13%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.71%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.14%)
OGDC 93.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.1%)
PAEL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.57%)
PPL 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
PRL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.7%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.84%)
SSGC 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
TRG 82.49 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.82%)
UNITY 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,001 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,511 Decreased By -113.3 (-0.64%)
KSE100 49,514 Decreased By -17.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,950 Decreased By -8.2 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India plans manned Moon mission, space station

AFP Published 18 Oct, 2023 01:16pm

NEW DELHI: India plans to send a man to the Moon and set up a space station by 2040, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, as the country ramps up its space programme.

The premier’s announcement comes as the world’s most populous country readies for a key test flight due Saturday for its first crewed space mission.

Modi told space agency officials that they should “build on the success of Indian space initiatives”.

The country “should now aim for new and ambitious goals, including setting up ‘Bharatiya Antariksha Station’ (Indian Space Station) by 2035 and sending first Indian to moon by 2040,” he said in a statement late Tuesday.

Modi asked them to develop plans for “a series of missions” to the Moon.

India runs a low-budget space operation. It became the first to land a craft near the largely unexplored lunar south pole in August and, a month later, successfully launched a spacecraft to observe the outermost layers of the Sun.

In 2014, India became the first Asian nation to put a satellite into orbit around Mars, and its space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched 104 satellites in a single mission in 2017.

India’s current focus remains on its first manned mission into outer space, called Gaganyaan or “Skycraft”.

India shoots for the moon with latest rocket launch

The three-day mission, expected to take place next year, aims to send a three-member crew into Earth’s orbit at a cost of about $1.08 billion, according to ISRO.

The country also plans to launch a probe to the Moon with Japan, land a craft on Mars, and send an orbital mission to Venus within the next two years.

India has been steadily matching the achievements of established spacefaring powers at a fraction of their cost.

Experts say India can keep costs low by copying and adapting existing technology, and thanks to an abundance of highly skilled engineers who earn a fraction of their global counterparts.

India says it only accounts for two percent of the $386 billion global space economy, a share it hopes to increase to nine percent by 2030.

Narendra Modi India space station ISRO Moon mission

Comments

1000 characters

India plans manned Moon mission, space station

Planned PSMC sell-off: PC asked to scrap bidding process

Intra-day update: rupee registers significant losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

Caretaker PM Kakar condemns attack on hospital in Gaza, says Israel must be held accountable

Cotton arrival surges 19.3% in first two weeks of Oct: PCGA

UN chief ‘horrified’ by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of Ababeel Weapon System: ISPR

Oil jumps 2% as Middle East tension deepens

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Read more stories