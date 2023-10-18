Russia says strike on Gaza hospital is a shocking crime

MOSCOW: Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a strike on a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians was a shockingly dehumanising crime and said that Israel should provide satellite imagery if it was not involved.

Strike kills 500 at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

Palestinian officials said an Israeli air strike hit the hospital while Israel blamed the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility.

“We qualify such a felonious deed as a crime - as an act of dehumanisation,” Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.

UN chief ‘horrified’ by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

Zakharova said that there was a clear attempt by some to absolve themselves of responsibility and that it was not enough to simply make comments in the media on such an incident so Israel and the United States should provide satellite imagery.

“Please be so kind as to provide satellite images, and it would be nice if American partners did it,” Zakharova said.