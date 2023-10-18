BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.78%)
DFML 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
DGKC 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.58%)
FABL 24.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.13%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 95.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.3%)
OGDC 94.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.74%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PIOC 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.57%)
PPL 77.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.66%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.72%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SSGC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.64%)
UNITY 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,001 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.04%)
BR30 17,523 Decreased By -100.9 (-0.57%)
KSE100 49,513 Decreased By -18.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.08%)
J.P.Morgan, Goldman Sachs expect Canada central bank to hold rates next week

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 12:19pm

J.P.Morgan and Goldman Sachs now expect the Bank of Canada to keep policy rates unchanged at 5% for the second straight month, as data on Tuesday showed the country’s inflation rate eased in September.

Both brokerages had earlier expected one last 25-basis-point interest rate hike on Oct. 25.

While J.P.Morgan said it expected the terminal rate to reamain at 5%, economists at Goldman highlighted the “risk of an incremental hike at future meetings.”

Kenya walking ‘tightrope’ due to debt strains: JPMorgan

The Bank of Canada has hiked rates 10 times since early 2022 to fight inflation.

Canada’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly slowed to 3.8% last month and underlying core measures also eased, prompting markets and analysts to trim bets for another rate hike next week.

