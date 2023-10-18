BAFL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
BIPL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.78%)
DFML 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.45%)
DGKC 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.58%)
FABL 24.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.13%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HBL 95.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 88.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.3%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
PIBTL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
PIOC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.23%)
PPL 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
PRL 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.78%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SSGC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 81.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.42%)
UNITY 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,000 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.07%)
BR30 17,526 Decreased By -98.6 (-0.56%)
KSE100 49,519 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE30 16,948 Decreased By -10.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm climbs on rising exports, buoyant Chinese demand

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 12:16pm

NEW DELHI: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday due to rising exports, buoyant Chinese demand and stronger Chicago soyoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.03% to 3,823 ringgit ($806.88) a metric ton by midday trade.

“Short-term export outlook looks good and then there is a good deal of demand from China,” said a New Delhi-based dealer.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-15 rose 5.6% from a month earlier, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Sunday.

Another cargo surveyor, Intertek Testing Services, said that exports rose 7.3%.

Malaysia has maintained its November export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Tuesday.

Malaysian palm oil futures climb

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Further underpinning prices, Southern Peninsular Palm Oil Millers Association data showed production in the first half of October fell by 0.73% month-on-month, LSEG Agriculture Research said in a note late Monday.

Oil prices surged on Wednesday as tension escalated in the Middle East after hundreds were killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital, sparking concerns about potential oil supply disruptions from the region.

Stronger crude oil prices make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm climbs on rising exports, buoyant Chinese demand

Intra-day update: rupee registers significant losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

UN chief ‘horrified’ by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

Read more stories