Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas signs 2 year LNG supply deal with Japan’s JERA

KUALA LUMPUR: Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas and Japan’s JERA Global Markets signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) agreement valued between $500-700 million, the companies said in statements on Wednesday.

JERA Global Markets, a trading subsidiary of JERA Co Inc, said the contracted LNG volumes will be supplied from ADNOC Gas’ Das Project and will be delivered to JERA Global Markets’ global supply portfolio.

The contract duration is for two years from 2024 and ADNOC Gas will deliver six cargoes per year - or about 400,000 metric tons - on a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis to Japan, said a spokesperson at JERA in Tokyo.

ADNOC Gas, in August, signed a five-year deal to supply LNG to Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex).

It also inked a supply deal valued at $450-550 million in September with PetroChina International but did not disclose the contract duration or supply volumes.