BAFL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
BIPL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.78%)
DFML 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.45%)
DGKC 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.58%)
FABL 24.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.13%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HBL 95.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 88.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.3%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
PIBTL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
PIOC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.23%)
PPL 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
PRL 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.78%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SSGC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 81.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.42%)
UNITY 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,001 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.04%)
BR30 17,523 Decreased By -100.9 (-0.57%)
KSE100 49,513 Decreased By -18.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas signs 2 year LNG supply deal with Japan’s JERA

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 12:13pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas and Japan’s JERA Global Markets signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) agreement valued between $500-700 million, the companies said in statements on Wednesday.

JERA Global Markets, a trading subsidiary of JERA Co Inc, said the contracted LNG volumes will be supplied from ADNOC Gas’ Das Project and will be delivered to JERA Global Markets’ global supply portfolio.

The contract duration is for two years from 2024 and ADNOC Gas will deliver six cargoes per year - or about 400,000 metric tons - on a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis to Japan, said a spokesperson at JERA in Tokyo.

Abu Dhabi’s oil champion ADNOC bets on global expansion

ADNOC Gas, in August, signed a five-year deal to supply LNG to Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex).

It also inked a supply deal valued at $450-550 million in September with PetroChina International but did not disclose the contract duration or supply volumes.

Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi National Oil Company LNG prices

Comments

1000 characters

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas signs 2 year LNG supply deal with Japan’s JERA

Intra-day update: rupee registers significant losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

UN chief ‘horrified’ by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

Read more stories