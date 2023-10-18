BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Australian shares edge higher on commodity boost; RBA flags persistent inflation

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 09:52am

Australian shares inched higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in commodity stocks, while the country’s central bank governor said there were signs that inflation might be difficult to suppress.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 7,068.2 by 2340 GMT after a 0.4% gain on Monday, with most sectors trading in positive territory.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock said the domestic economy was in a “challenging” situation with consumption slowing but inflation still elevated, and monetary policy was on a narrow path to balance these forces.

Minutes of the RBA’s Oct. 3 policy meeting released on Tuesday showed that the central bank considered raising rates, but judged there was not enough new information to warrant a move, though more would be available for its November meeting.

The September unemployment report due on Thursday is expected to play a key role in the RBA’s monetary policy decision next month.

In Sydney, energy stocks advanced 0.6% as oil prices edged higher ahead of US President Joe Biden’s Middle East trip.

Australian shares inch lower as banks, tech stocks drag

Shares of Woodside Energy rose 0.5% even though the country’s top independent oil and gas explorer narrowed its production forecast range and cut its capital expenditure outlook for fiscal 2023 after posting a lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue.

Heavyweight miners rose 0.2% after Dalian iron ore futures extended gains on Tuesday as traders remained optimistic about the near-term demand outlook.

Shares of BHP Group climbed as much as 0.6% even after the mining giant posted a near 4% drop in first-quarter iron ore output.

The company also announced the sale of two Queensland coal mines to Whitehaven Coal.

Gold stocks gained 0.7% as the Middle East conflict buoys the metal’s safe-haven appeal.

Tech stocks and financials fell marginally.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,195.4.

Australian shares

