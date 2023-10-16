BAFL 39.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.32%)
BIPL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.08%)
DFML 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
DGKC 50.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.1%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
HBL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 90.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.27%)
OGDC 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.61%)
PIOC 100.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.89%)
PPL 81.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.54%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (4.4%)
UNITY 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By 5.6 (0.11%)
BR30 17,779 Increased By 81.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 49,681 Increased By 187.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,114 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.1%)
Australian shares inch lower as banks, tech stocks drag

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 10:13am

Australian shares slipped on Monday as losses in financials and technology stocks outweighed gains in commodity-related stocks, while investors awaited minutes of the central bank’s last policy meeting for interest rate clues.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to 7,040.20 by 1130 GMT after a 1.4% gain last week.

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) October meeting, due on Tuesday, will be closely assessed by investors for clues into where interest rates will stand going forward.

The September unemployment report due on Thursday is expected to play a key role in the RBA’s monetary policy decision next month.

“A tight labour market may strengthen the odds for the RBA to continue raising interest rates,” said Tina Teng, a markets analyst at CMC Markets.

Tech stocks dropped the most on the benchmark index, with a 2.3% fall.

Megaport and Xero dropped 1.9% and 2.6%, respectively. Heavyweight financial stocks declined 0.6%, with the “big four” banks down between 0.4% and 0.9%.

Australian shares snap six-day rally on Fed rate-hike worries

Gold stocks jumped 4.7%, hitting their highest level since Sept. 18, after safe-haven bullion rallied more than 3% on Friday over the Middle East conflict. Newcrest Mining, the country’s largest gold miner, gained about 4.4%.

Heavyweight miners rose 1%, with Rio Tinto and Fortescue up 0.8% and 0.2%, respectively.

Energy stocks advanced 0.9% on concerns the Middle East conflict could drive up oil prices further. Santos and Woodside Energy were up 1.6% and 1%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, US-based Albemarle dumped a $4.16 billion buyout bid for Australian lithium developer Liontown Resources.

Westpac tapped Ampol chairman Steven Gregg to take over as chairman, replacing veteran banker John McFarlane who will complete his term on Dec. 14. Westpac shares were down 0.9%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% to 11,157.68.

Prime minister-elect Christopher Luxon’s centre-right National Party and preferred coalition partner ACT won a razor-thin electoral victory on Saturday, together securing 61 seats in 121-seat parliament.

