Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: In the Corps Commanders’ Conference, the top brass of the Pak Army viewed with concern the developments taking place in the Gaza-Israel war and the enormous human cost being imposed on innocent civilians due to the disproportionate use of force by Israel.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations statement Tuesday, General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) presided over the 260th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at General Headquarters.

COAS General Asim said, “The Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation and we will continue to support the principled stance of our brethren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue and end to the unlawful occupation of their territories and Muslims’ Sacred places.”

Pakistan terms Gaza siege genocide of Palestinians

The forum was briefed on the prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and own strategy in response to evolving threats.

Participants of the conference resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with unflinching resolve of the state.

The forum reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.

The participants vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the Government of Pakistan for the revival of the economy by providing all possible support for the overall well-being of the people of Pakistan.

The forum also took a holistic review of the ongoing actions being taken against illegal economic activities.

The COAS emphasised, “Pakistan Army will continue to provide all-out support to the government and LEAs in taking strict lawful actions against illegal economic activities across the country. Actions against hoarding and smuggling mafias and cartels in different domains will be further strengthened in coming days to rid the country from the negative impact of such ill practices”.

The forum resolved to fully support the Federal Government’s decision to repatriate and deport all illegal foreigners from 1st November 2023 onwards. COAS directed all concerned to support and facilitate the smooth, respectable and safe repatriation and deportation of all illegal foreigners.

The COAS stressed maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during the training of the formations.

Participants of the Corps Commanders’ Conference offered Fateha for the Shuhadas of Mastung, Hangu and Zhob incidents during the Holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The forum also paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices being continuously offered by the Security Forces & LEAs in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism.

