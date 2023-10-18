BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTI team conveys IK’s message to President

Naveed Butt Published 18 Oct, 2023 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation held a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi and conveyed the message of Party Chairman Imran Khan to play a role in holding free, fair, and transparent elections in the country, it is learnt. PTI’s Central Information Secretary Rauf Hassan and Barrister Umair Niazi called on President Dr Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the PTI delegation advised the president to play his role in negotiations with other political parties to provide a level playing field to all political parties in the coming general elections.

The party sources said that Niazi was given instructions by the PTI chairman during the meeting in jail.

Any elections without Imran will have no legitimacy: PTI

The sources said that Aleema Khan and some party lawyers told Niazi about the displeasure of the PTI chairman with President Alvi over the non-performance of his due role for the holding of early elections in the country.

Rauf Hassan tweeted, “Accompanied by Barrister Umair Niazi, I called on the President Dr Arif Alvi at the Presidency earlier today (Tuesday). Key issues bearing national importance came up for discussion.”

Earlier, former information minister Senator Mohammad Ali Durrani had also visited and held meetings with President Dr Arif Alvi last month (in September) and discussed with him “matters of mutual interest”.

The sources said that Durrani conveyed the message of the establishment relating to the ongoing political situation and the coming election in the country to President Dr Alvi.

It was earlier reported by media that Durrani said during the meeting with Alvi, he also presented a national consensus formula with a focus on three key elements: “Pakistan, democracy, and the armed forces”, with an aim of creating a much-needed conducive environment for elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections PTI Imran Khan President Dr Arif Alvi PTI chairman

