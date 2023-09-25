BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Any elections without Imran will have no legitimacy: PTI

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 25 Sep, 2023 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: Former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has lambasted Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar over his “free and fair general elections in the country possible without Imran Khan” remarks, demanding of the caretaker premier to “completely detach his government from the evil plan of addition/ subtraction.”

“The caretaker prime minister better know that any election without Imran Khan or PTI would be completely unconstitutional, unlawful and immoral—which the people of Pakistan would never accept,” the ex-ruling party came up on Sunday with a strong-worded rejoinder to Kakar’s reported comments about Chairman PTI and former PM Imran Khan and his political party.

The caretaker PM has come under fire from PTI over his recent interview to a foreign media outlet in which he was quoted as saying that free and fair elections in Pakistan were possible without Khan and scores of those PTI members, who, he said, were jailed for their involvement in May 9 violence.

Caretaker PM Kakar says ‘fair’ elections can take place without Imran Khan

In reaction to this interview, the PTI asked the caretaker PM to immediately clarify his statement.

“Constitution, law, democracy and morality do not allow the caretaker prime minister to be part of any undemocratic, unnatural and unconstitutional plan to influence the political process and elections,” the PTI said in a statement.

“This statement is a glaring manifestation of the absolute insensitivity on party of the state machinery towards constitution, democracy and national interests,” the press release added.

“The conspiracies to keep popular political leaderships and parties, that enjoy overwhelming public support, out of the electoral process by orchestrated, undemocratic and unconstitutional means always entail disastrous consequences,” the PTI said.

In another statement, the PTI termed May 9 episode a “false flag event.”

“Fascism, enforced disappearances and illegal arrests are done by PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) regime on the basis of May 9, which was a false flag event,” the statement said.

“The casualties were on the PTI’s side so the question is, if anything is more important than human lives,” the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

