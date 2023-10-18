JI Karachi assails KE for ‘excessive’ load-shedding

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly lambasted the K-Electric over irking the lives of small traders, shopkeepers, students and other Karachiites through excessive load shedding and over charging.

In response to the situation evolved in the aftermath of technical faults in the national grid supply system, he said that the KE has been depending on the national grid for the past 18 years — since its inception — instead of increasing its production capacity.

He said that the KE failed in fulfilling the purpose of its inception, hence lost the ground for its existence. He demanded of the caretaker government to revoke the interim license of the KE and reopen the issuance of its license.

He argued that the KE has practically been playing the role of supplier while heavily relying on the national grid and enjoying all the perks and subsidiaries. In this backdrop, he demanded, the government should have linked the electric supply to Karachi with the national grid and involve other companies in the process to ensure healthy competition. The monopoly of the KE in this regard needs to come to an end.

The JI leader said that unfortunately neither the caretaker government, nor the previous regimes take any measures against KE over its misdeeds. Instead all of them shelter and supported the white collar corruption by the private company.

He made it clear that the JI will strongly oppose the increase in electricity tariff at the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). He also demanded of the caretaker government to take concrete measures in order to provide relief to poor masses, instead of blessing a private company — the KE. It is only the JI that has been struggling for the rights of Karachi and Karachiites against the loot by the KE, he added.

