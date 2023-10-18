BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
BIPL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.08%)
DGKC 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
FABL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.95%)
HBL 96.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
HUBC 89.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.6%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.1%)
MLCF 35.58 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.91%)
OGDC 95.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-3.59%)
PAEL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
PIOC 103.13 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.03%)
PPL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.07%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
SSGC 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 82.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 4,981 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.97%)
BR30 17,520 Decreased By -275.8 (-1.55%)
KSE100 49,531 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,958 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-18

JI Karachi assails KE for ‘excessive’ load-shedding

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2023 06:09am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly lambasted the K-Electric over irking the lives of small traders, shopkeepers, students and other Karachiites through excessive load shedding and over charging.

In response to the situation evolved in the aftermath of technical faults in the national grid supply system, he said that the KE has been depending on the national grid for the past 18 years — since its inception — instead of increasing its production capacity.

He said that the KE failed in fulfilling the purpose of its inception, hence lost the ground for its existence. He demanded of the caretaker government to revoke the interim license of the KE and reopen the issuance of its license.

He argued that the KE has practically been playing the role of supplier while heavily relying on the national grid and enjoying all the perks and subsidiaries. In this backdrop, he demanded, the government should have linked the electric supply to Karachi with the national grid and involve other companies in the process to ensure healthy competition. The monopoly of the KE in this regard needs to come to an end.

The JI leader said that unfortunately neither the caretaker government, nor the previous regimes take any measures against KE over its misdeeds. Instead all of them shelter and supported the white collar corruption by the private company.

He made it clear that the JI will strongly oppose the increase in electricity tariff at the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). He also demanded of the caretaker government to take concrete measures in order to provide relief to poor masses, instead of blessing a private company — the KE. It is only the JI that has been struggling for the rights of Karachi and Karachiites against the loot by the KE, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KE nepra JI Karachi Karachiites Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman electric supply

Comments

1000 characters

JI Karachi assails KE for ‘excessive’ load-shedding

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

New working hours for govt offices notified

Cypher case: Court defers indictment of IK, Qureshi till 23rd

PTI team conveys IK’s message to President

Read more stories