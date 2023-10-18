General elections in Sindh: Over 20.678m people will exercise their right to vote

KARACHI: Over 20.678 million registered voters will exercise their right to vote during the next general elections in Sindh, as the provincial election commission has identified as many as 4,430 polling stations highly sensitive, across the province.

Elections will be held for 61 National Assembly and 130 Provincial Assembly slots in Sindh, for which some 19,236 polling stations will be set up in the province.

The Sindh police has also chalked out security plan for the polls as around 110,334 police personnel will perform duties to maintain law and order in the province, on the polling day.

These details came at a high level meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja at the Sindh Secretariat.

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan briefed the meeting on the arrangements made so far regarding the preparations for the general elections and reviewed the further steps to be taken.

He said more than 20.678 million registered voters will exercise their right to vote in Sindh. He also gave orders to prepare a special plan for the flood-affected areas of Sindh. Some 4,430 polling stations have been identified as highly sensitive and 8080 polling stations as sensitive in the province.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Fakhar Alam said that the Sindh government will provide full support to the Election Commission for the conduct of elections. The provincial government is implementing 100 percent transfer posting in the light of the Election Commission’s orders. He further said that the availability of all facilities will be ensured at the polling stations.

In the meeting, IG Sindh Rifat Mukhtar said that a security plan has been prepared by the Sindh Police. Some 110,334 police personnel will perform security duties in the general elections. The Quick Response Force will also be alerted in case of any untoward incident and no effort will be spared for the peaceful conduct of the election.

The meeting was also attended by Member Election Commission Sindh Nisar Durrani, Member Election Commission Balochistan Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Member Election Commission Punjab Babar Hasan Bharwana; Member Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Former Justice Ikramullah Khan, Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan, Secretary Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary Information Nadeemur Rehman, Chairman Planning Board, Secretary Finance and other officers also participated.

Sikandar Sultan Raja said that all resources should be utilized for the impartial and peaceful conduct of the elections.

