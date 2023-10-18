Punjab cabinet approves appointment of commissioners

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet, which met with the Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, accorded approval for the appointment of commissioners dedicated to addressing grievances in each department, aimed at enhancing citizen convenience. These commissioners will be tasked with expediting the resolution of departmental complaints.

In the meeting, the Commissioner Faisalabad Division provided an overview of the ongoing development initiatives. The CPO Faisalabad delivered a comprehensive report on the prevailing law and order situation, along with measures taken against criminal elements.

With a view to safeguarding and rejuvenating historical and ancient structures throughout Punjab, including Lahore, the Punjab Cabinet gave the green light to expanding the jurisdiction of the Walled City of Lahore Authority across the province.

During the session, it was decided to establish a twinning relationship between the cities of Bukhara and Lahore. The cabinet ratified the agreement formalizing Bukhara and Lahore as twin cities.

In an effort to fortify the ‘Chowkidar’ system in villages, the Punjab Cabinet endorsed a salary increase for Chowkidars. Additionally, approval was granted for the establishment of vegetable and fruit markets in collaboration with the Ravi Urban Development Authority and Punjab Agriculture Market Regulatory Authority.

The Cabinet also sanctioned the creation of a commission under the Punjab Charity Act 2018. Amendments to the Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules 1969 and Punjab Procurement Rules 2014 were given the nod. Another key decision was the formation of a specialized committee tasked with devising a policy regarding government-owned land and effecting necessary amendments.

The Cabinet also assented to amendments in the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules 2014 concerning the position of Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency. Lastly, the meeting endorsed revisions to the Punjab Police (Recruitment on Family Claim Basis) Rules 2016, extending the right of family claim to assistant traffic personnel.

Moreover, ‘Mohsin Speed’ now reached Faisalabad, bringing a reduction in transport fares. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along with the caretaker cabinet, arrived at the bus stand in Faisalabad. During his visit, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi personally interacted with passengers on the buses, inquiring about the lowered fares. He also took the time to engage passengers at the bus stand, seeking their feedback on the reduced fares.

Passengers, expressing their gratitude, conveyed to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi that the reduction in fares has been noticed and appreciated. In heartfelt conversations with the Chief Minister, passengers extended their prayers and good wishes.

The CM alongside the Punjab Cabinet, set a distinctive precedent by embarking on a coach journey in Faisalabad. Accompanying them were the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Advocate General Punjab, and Secretaries, all opting for the coach ride from the Commissioner’s office to the hotel.

Subsequently, delegations from the Flour Mills Association, Karyana Association Punjab, and Bar Association convened with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Commissioner’s office, providing detailed briefings.

During the meeting with the Pakistan Flour Mills Association, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi deliberated on measures to lower flour prices in the wake of reduced petroleum prices. He emphasized that this reduction in flour prices would substantially ease the burden on the province’s residents. Details of the forthcoming wheat release policy will be unveiled in due course.

A delegation led by the President and General Secretary of the Karyana Association Punjab engaged Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in discussions aimed at alleviating the costs of pulses for the public.

Meanwhile, the Faisalabad Bar Association delegation apprised Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi of the challenges faced by the legal community. In response, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi personally took note of the issues and pledged support for the establishment of a lawyers’ library.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting concerning the ongoing operation to curb electricity theft in Faisalabad. The Chief Executive Officer, FESCO provided a comprehensive briefing on the progress of the operation. Mohsin Naqvi underscored the importance of continuing action against electricity theft without bias.

Additionally, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi received briefings from Faisalabad Division Commissioner, RPO, DCs, and DPO.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023