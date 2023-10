LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand of PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry and Mehmoodur Rashid till October 30 in May 09 riots related cases.

The PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhary was not produced before the court due to health concerns. The jail officials produced his medical certificate before the court.

