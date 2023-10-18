BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
‘Grow more wheat’ campaign launched in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2023 06:09am

LAHORE: In a significant move to bolster food security, Punjab has set its sights on a robust wheat cultivation target this year. Secretary of Agriculture, Punjab, Nadir Chattha, made this announcement during a pivotal review meeting held in Lahore, where key agricultural stakeholders gathered to discuss wheat production and the provision of high-quality agricultural inputs.

A whopping 1.60 million acres of land will be dedicated to wheat cultivation in Punjab this year.

To ensure the success of this endeavour, officers and staff from the agriculture extension, in collaboration with farmers, will be actively involved in the entire process, from cultivation to harvesting.

Chattha emphasized the critical role of divisional directors in guaranteeing the availability of top-notch agricultural inputs in the market throughout the wheat cultivation season.

Additionally, farm managers overseeing agricultural lands managed by the department were instructed to provide comprehensive reports on their achievements, ultimately contributing to improved farm performance. Technical guidance for farmers was also highlighted as an essential aspect of this initiative.

Furthermore, public awareness campaigns are being disseminated through electronic and digital media platforms to guide farmers in cultivating approved varieties endorsed by the department of agriculture. This push is part of the “Grow More Wheat Campaign,” aiming to increase wheat production per acre and contribute to the nation’s food security.

During the meeting, Secretary Chattha underscored the importance of promoting mechanized agriculture for paddy harvesting and smog control to mitigate air pollution issues arising from paddy field destruction.

Notable figures attending the meeting included Director General of Agriculture (Extension) Dr Ishtiaq Hassan, Director General of Agriculture Field Engineer Ahmed Sohail, Director Adaptive Research Chaudhry Mushtaq, Director Agriculture Extension Headquarters Farooq Javed, Director Agriculture Lahore Division Sher Muhammad Sharawat, and Director Agricultural Information, Punjab, Rai Mudassar Abbas, among other officers.

This ambitious initiative underscores Punjab’s commitment to ensuring food security and boosting agricultural productivity. Stay tuned for updates on the “Grow More Wheat Campaign” as it unfolds.

