PTI concerned over delay in deciding cases against leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday expressed serious concerns over unjust and unnecessary delay in deciding the “fabricated and politically-motivated” cases against party leaders and workers languishing in various jails across the country.

The PTI spokesman, Raoof Hasan, strongly condemned subjecting Dr Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhary, Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Aliya Hamza Malik, Khadija Shah and Sanam Javid along with other detained PTI leaders and workers to the political revenge and state repression through needlessly drawn-out and lengthy courts’ proceedings.

He said that PTI senior leaders and workers were facing the worst political vengeance and state tyranny in the country's history, adding that the disgraceful and shameful game of spreading anarchy and chaos had been going on for several months in the country.

However, he regretted that the justice system of the country has miserably failed in maintaining and protecting its reputation, adding even the challans of most PTI detained leaders were not submitted before the courts and the trials of their cases were merely limited to court appearances.

He warned that a perception among the people was getting stronger regarding possible understanding between the prosecution and the sub-branches of the judiciary to deprive the closed confidants of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, a prisoner of conscience in jail, of their basic constitutional rights and justice.

He pointed out that it could be judged from the fact that the prosecution was utilising all its energies into implicating PTI leaders and workers in false and bogus cases, whereas, a significant majority of the courts were just playing the role of toys in the hands of the state machinery in total disregard of the law and justice.

He went on to say that the silence on the part of the Supreme Court of Pakistan with regard to ongoing atrocities in the subordinate courts was promoting and encouraging lawlessness and anarchy in the country.

He urged that the highest judiciary should intervene immediately and put a halt to the injustices in the lower courts in the country instead of providing silent justification for the state brutalities against the citizens, especially the innocent political workers.

He demanded that the constitutional rights of all jailed PTI leaders should be accepted and their cases should be completed in a transparent and just manner so that they could be freed from the state’s brutalities and repressions.

