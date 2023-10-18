BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
Pakistan-China Friendship Festival held

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2023 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: To celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 10th anniversary of the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and “Belt and Road” (BRI) initiative, All Pakistan-China Friendship Association (APCFA) in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan organised Pakistan-China Friendship Festival.

Chinese Calligraphy class, Chinese culinary training session, Chinese calligraphy workshop, musical band performance and other stalls of traditional items promoting bilateral culture of both countries were part of the event.

Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counselor and Director China Cultural Center in Pakistan was the chief guest for the event.

In his remarks at the event, he expressed his heartfelt appreciation to APCFA for their hard work in organising such a significant event and actively participating in similar cultural promotion activities encouraging youth in both Pakistan and China.

He further said that China and Pakistan are good neighbours. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations both countries have stood the twists and turns, challenges and hard times. Both Pakistan and China have long histories.

Pakistan has a 4600-year history dating back to the Mohinjo Daro and Harappa civilizations. China has a long history dating back to the Liangzhu civilizations; the second similarity both countries now share is population; China has the world's largest population, and Pakistan is most likely the world's fifth largest.

Endorsing the remarks of the other speakers, he also acknowledged the role that youth have played and will play in the development of both countries. He hoped that the youth would study hard and make greater progress for Pakistan and that they would be great ambassadors of the China-Pakistan friendship.

In the past 74 years, China has witnessed historic changes under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). China has eliminated absolute poverty, built the world’s largest education, social security and healthcare systems, and achieved rapid economic growth and long-term social stability.

45 years ago, China launched reform and opening up, a policy that has not only changed China profoundly but also created huge opportunities for the rest of the world. Today, we are confidently embarking on a new journey to promote the great rejuvenation of the country through Chinese modernisation.

Muhammad Ikhlaq Usmani, president APCFA, Romana Iftikhar, patron APCFA, and Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani APCFA Peshawar were among the others who attended the event.

Students from various schools, colleges, and universities enthusiastically participated in the event.

