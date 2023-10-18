LHC seeks details of cases registered against Sanam Javed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for October 19 and directed to produce the details of unknown cases if any registered against PTI leader Sanam Javed.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the petitioner was nominated in a case registered by Sarwar Road police station but was arrested in another case.

The counsel said the police arrested the petitioner in some unknown case and asked the court to direct the police to produce the details of all the unknown cases registered against the petitioner.

The court after hearing the petitioner’s counsel at length issued notices to the IGP and asked him to submit a report of unknown cases if any registered against the petitioner. The petitioner sought details of all the unknown cases and allowed her protective bail.

