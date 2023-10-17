BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
BIPL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.08%)
DGKC 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
FABL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.95%)
HBL 96.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
HUBC 89.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.6%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.1%)
MLCF 35.58 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.91%)
OGDC 95.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-3.59%)
PAEL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
PIOC 103.13 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.03%)
PPL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.07%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
SSGC 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 82.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 4,981 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.97%)
BR30 17,520 Decreased By -275.8 (-1.55%)
KSE100 49,531 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,958 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hamas says one of top commanders killed in Israel strike

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2023 07:20pm

GAZA STRIP: Palestinian group Hamas said Tuesday one of the top leaders of its armed wing was killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.

“Ayman Nofal, ‘Abu Ahmad’, a member of the general military council and commander of the central command in Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed” in an Israeli strike on the central Gaza Strip, Hamas said in a statement.

The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the killing when contacted by AFP.

Iran warns ‘time running out’ for political solution in Gaza war

Israel has bombarded Hamas-ruled Gaza in retaliation for raids by the Hamas on October 7, the deadliest attacks in the country’s history.

More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and more than 2,700 in Gaza, according to officials on both sides.

Israel has evacuated many of its border communities during the ongoing hostilities, while it has been impossible for Gaza’s 2.4 million residents to leave the Palestinian territory.

Israel Hamas Israeli air strikes Israel Palestine Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas war

Comments

1000 characters

Hamas says one of top commanders killed in Israel strike

Israel’s Gaza evacuation order could breach international law: UN

Kakar seeks Chinese investment in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector

KSE-100 closes 200 points lower after briefly crossing 50,000 level

Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Army top brass offers 'unequivocal' diplomatic, political support for Palestinian people amid Gaza war

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Historic: Multan Sultans appoint Catherine Dalton as fast-bowling coach

PM Kakar seeks Kenya’s facilitation over investigation of journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder

Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

Lotte Chemical shuts plant operations temporarily on ‘lower downstream demand’

Read more stories