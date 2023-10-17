BAFL 39.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.61%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
BOP 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
DGKC 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.56%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
GGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
HBL 97.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.25%)
HUBC 90.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.15%)
OGDC 96.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.22%)
PAEL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
PIOC 104.70 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (4.6%)
PPL 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.85%)
PRL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.05%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.54%)
SSGC 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.62%)
TRG 83.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.95%)
UNITY 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.27%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,030 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
BR30 17,766 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 49,909 Increased By 177.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,106 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Papua New Guinea leader in China for Belt and Road Forum

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2023 10:20am

SYDNEY: Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape was scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday in Beijing, his office said, before attending this week’s Belt and Road Forum.

The Pacific Islands nation, which signed a defence cooperation agreement with the United States in May, said China was a significant infrastructure and roads partner.

A resource-rich but underdeveloped nation north of Australia, Papua New Guinea (PNG) is seeking greater foreign investment and Asian customers for a new gas project.

Marape met with China’s Premier Li Qiang on Monday, and will hold bilateral talks with Xi, a PNG government statement said.

Putin sees Belt and Road Initiative as China’s desire to cooperate

China has since become a significant infrastructure lender to Pacific Islands nations, emerging as the largest creditor to several countries in the region, prompting Australia and the United States to boost aid and diplomacy in the region.

Fiji’s deputy prime minister Bill Gavoka is also attending the forum in Beijing, while Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka visits Australia.

China United States Xi Jinping Papua New Guinea James Marape Belt and Road Forum China’s Premier Li Qiang

Comments

1000 characters

Papua New Guinea leader in China for Belt and Road Forum

Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Read more stories