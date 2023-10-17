Lucky Cement Ltd awarded for best corporate report – 2022

PESHAWAR: Lucky Cement Limited has won the Best Corporate Report Award in the Cement Sector Category at the “Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards Ceremony – 2022”.

The recognition was jointly announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP), said in a press release here on Monday.

At this occasion Atif Kaludi, Chief Financial Officer of Lucky Cement Limited said, “At Lucky Cement Limited, we consider governance, compliance, ethics, and transparency as the foundational principles of our business model. This recognition further reaffirms our unwavering dedication to upholding transparency and accountability in all aspects of our operations.”

He further added, “The adoption of the International Integrated Reporting Framework in our report is a testament of our commitment to keeping our stakeholders well informed with all of our business operations and their performance. This recognition underscores our ongoing efforts to enhance transparency for all our stakeholders through our reporting.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023