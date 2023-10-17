BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
Punjab CM inspects work on ‘Controlled Access Corridor’ project

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday conducted inspection of the ongoing ‘Controlled Access Corridor’ project’ on Band Road, which is poised to yield substantial savings both in terms of time and fuel, benefiting the economy significantly.

He assessed the progress of this significant endeavour, spanning from Niazi Chowk to Babu Sabu. He underscored the importance of ensuring smooth traffic flow on the closed road throughout the construction phase.

He emphasized that the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) should personally oversee operations and recommended deploying additional traffic wardens.

The CM also ordered the relocation of street lights and poles from the closed roads. He directed that the poles be removed and repurposed elsewhere. He set forth a clear directive for the timely completion of the controlled access corridor project.

The CM received a comprehensive briefing, underscoring the round-the-clock efforts being made to complete the 7.3 km long controlled access corridor within four months.

The project encompasses two packages, with Package One spanning 3.65 km from Niazi to Sagian Interchange, and Package Two covering an equivalent distance from Sagian to Babu Sabu Interchange.

Moreover, the CM met with the British Parliament Member Khalid Mehmood and exchanged matters of mutual interest besides exploring avenues to address the concerns of overseas Pakistanis.

