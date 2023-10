KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited has received firm intention from Prax Overseas Holdings Limited to acquire control or 165,700,304 (upto 77.42 percent) voting shares of Shell Pakistan Limited.

This intention has been notified to the board of directors of Shell Pakistan Limited on October 16, 2023 through the Manager to the Offer, AKD Securities Limited, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday said.

