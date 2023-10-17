BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
Tributes paid to Liaquat Ali Khan

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 06:15am

LAHORE: Glowing tributes were paid to Pakistan's first prime minister Shaheed-e-Millat, Khan Liaquat Ali Khan, as his 72nd death anniversary was marked on Monday.

Born in Karnal‚ East Punjab, Liaquat Ali Khan got education from Aligarh Muslim University, India, and Oxford University, United Kingdom. He then struggled with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to get a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-Continent.

Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated on this day in 1951 during a public meeting at Company Bagh in Rawalpindi which was later named after him as Liaquat Bagh.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in his message paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan for his services to the cause of Pakistan’s independence and well-being of its people. “Liaquat Ali Khan's vision for a united, democratic and progressive Pakistan is a beacon of light and source of inspiration for all of us,” he said.

He further said Liaquat Ali Khan was the symbol of sacrifice, simplicity and decency who along with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and others led the struggle for Pakistan. He added that the late also played role for laying strong foundation of the country.

