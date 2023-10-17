Smuggled cigarettes worth Rs125m seized

PESHAWAR: Customs authorities seized a huge cache of smuggled cigarettes during routine checking in Kohat district. According to details, Pakistan Enforcement Division Kohat in collaboration with local Police and Thal Scouts seized two dumper trucks with huge quantities of smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 125 million.

Recently, two vehicles were coming on Tank road when the Customs staffs deputed on duty thoroughly carried checking of the vehicles. According to the statement, the seized smuggled cigarettes worth approximately Rs 125 million. Further investigation has been initiated.

