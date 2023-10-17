Banking Mohtasib provides relief of Rs972.33m

KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan has provided monetary relief of an aggregate amount of Rs 972.33 million to the banking customers by disposing of 18,431 complaints during the first nine months (January-September) of the current calendar year (CY23).

From 1st January to 30th September, 2023, the office of Banking Mohtasib received 21,852 complaints, including 5,810 from Prime Minister’s Portal.

With a view to protecting the people from fraudulent activities which are rampant now a days, the Banking Mohtasib, Sirajuddin Aziz has emphasized upon the banking customers not to disclose their personal and financial credentials to any third person.

On receipt of suspicious calls, they should immediately approach the nearest branch of their bank or contact the helpline of the bank, he added.

