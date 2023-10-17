BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,030 Increased By 21.3 (0.43%)
BR30 17,796 Increased By 97.9 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,731 Increased By 237.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,126 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-17

PCJCCI emphasizes uplift of SMEs in rural areas

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 06:25am

LAHORE: Moazzam Ghurki, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has emphasized upon equitable development of SMEs in rural areas of the country in conjunction with the urban business hubs on Chinese model of Urban-Rural Coordinated Development.

While addressing the think-tank meeting at PCJCCI Secretariat he told that Pakistan shared that China had enhanced the prosperity level of her villages by making coordinated urban and rural development.

The meeting was also attended by Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President, Hamza Khalid, Vice President and Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General of the PCJCCI.

PCJCCI President informed that SMEDA had focused in the past on equitable development of SMEs in the country and the best project in this regard was launched as “Aik Hunar, Aik Nagar” (AHAN) project that connected the rural handicrafts with the fashion designers to add value in the rural hand-made products.

The intervention proved to be so successful that a number of our rural handicrafts won the space in export market besides gaining business in the national markets. He lamented the project could not have won the attention of the current government and had, there for pushed to the back benches.

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that common prosperity is an essential requirement of socialism and a key feature of Chinese-style modernization, aims to create a future where prosperity is shared by everyone in the country.

Efforts to achieve the goal include promoting common prosperity among farmers in rural areas, consolidating and expanding achievements in poverty elimination, and advancing rural vitalization on all fronts, he added.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President and Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General also shared their views on the subject. They said that economic development should be prime agenda of the government, which can only be attended by promoting SMEs in the rural areas at par with the urban business hubs.

They suggested studying the Chinese model implemented in the village Pushan of eastern China’s province Zegiang, where the income of rural population has been increased manifold within two years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SMEs PCJCCI rural areas Moazzam Ghurki

Comments

1000 characters

PCJCCI emphasizes uplift of SMEs in rural areas

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Apex court’s staff: SC orders registrar to provide info within 7 days under RTI Act

Aug LSMI output up by 2.52pc YoY

Mergers and amalgamations of companies: SECP’s guidelines not applicable on banking firms

Read more stories