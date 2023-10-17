BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,030 Increased By 21.3 (0.43%)
BR30 17,796 Increased By 97.9 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,731 Increased By 237.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,126 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-17

LCCI lauds govt’s decision to reduce petroleum product prices

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 06:37am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry lauds government’s decision to reduce petroleum product prices. The LCCI office-bearers anticipate a substantial decrease in interest rates and electricity costs in the near future.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt commend the considerable reduction in fuel prices, emphasizing its positive impact on trade, industry, and the general population. They also urge similar relief for essential commodities like flour, edible oil, rice, pulses, and spices.

The LCCI office-bearers acknowledge the government’s commitment to stabilizing the economy, evidenced by the massive cut in petroleum prices and a significant Rs28 drop in the interbank dollar rate within the past 1.5 months. The interbank dollar rate, which was Rs305 on September 1, 2023, has fallen to Rs277 on October 13, 2023, they noted.

The LCCI office-bearers also attribute this economic progress to Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and the caretaker government, who have actively supported and revitalized the economy.

Furthermore, they anticipate that reduced fuel prices will lead to lower operating costs for businesses, thereby enabling Pakistani products to compete more effectively in the international market.

The LCCI office-bearers emphasize that this decision not only relieves the industrial sector but also paves the way for growth in the agriculture sector.

They highlight the significance of the agriculture sector as an engine of economic growth, with lower fuel prices reducing the input costs for agricultural production, which relies on high-speed diesel for tractors, tube-wells, harvesters, and other machinery.

In addition to the reduction in petroleum prices, they call on the government to lower electricity prices, particularly as a substantial amount of electricity is generated through thermal means. This dual relief in fuel and electricity costs promises a positive shift in the business landscape at a time when the industry is grappling with high operational expenses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation LCCI petroleum product prices Kashif Anwar

Comments

1000 characters

LCCI lauds govt’s decision to reduce petroleum product prices

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Apex court’s staff: SC orders registrar to provide info within 7 days under RTI Act

Aug LSMI output up by 2.52pc YoY

Mergers and amalgamations of companies: SECP’s guidelines not applicable on banking firms

Read more stories