KATI chief highlights challenges faced by industrialists

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 06:37am

KARACHI: President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Faraz-ur-Rehman expressed concern over the escalating challenges faced by industrialists in the Korangi area, attributing their woes to the Water Board's inefficiency and the influential tanker mafia.

Furthermore, the inadequate management of sewage lines in the industrial sector has compounded the difficulties, leaving businesses in dire straits.

Faraz-ur-Rehman accuses the Water Board of neglecting the industrial sector's improvement, which has left the industrialists in Pakistan’s largest industrial area at the mercy of the unscrupulous tanker mafia, while sewage issues remain unresolved.

The KATI president stated that their association had repeatedly communicated the issues to Water Board officials, with a specific focus on the dire need for water and sewage system improvements.

The Water Board officials had promised to rectify the situation and ensure uninterrupted water supply and sewage system repairs. Regrettably, these promises remain unfulfilled, and the tanker mafia continues to exploit industrialists, selling water at arbitrary rates, while the sewage system deteriorates.

He called upon the Sindh chief minister and the administration to ensure the provision of basic facilities to the industrialists immediately.

